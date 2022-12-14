MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami had to remind everyone that she’s a single girl. She had to set the record straight after DJ Akademiks declared her a side chick after Diddy announced that he had a daughter in October.

Diddy made it clear the City Girl means a lot to him; that prompted The Game to chime in on the conversation since he can’t shoot his shot at Yung Miami.

“Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ??,” he tweeted. “If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!”

After his question was posted on The Shade Room, Yung Miami entered the comments and wrote “I’m single boo!”

Even though she and Diddy go together real bad, they are still dating other people. Diddy has been linked to models/influencers Daphne Joy, Gina Huyh and Shawntya Joseph.

Diddy Came To Yung Miami’s Defense After DJ Akademik’s Comments

DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami had a spat on Twitter after he called her a side chick.

“Diddy different… my N**** done f***** around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” his tweet read. “Brother Love a real 1.”

Yung Miami quickly snapped back.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B**** LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b****!” she responded.“Akademiks my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N**** my uncle doing life sentences for B**** A** N****!!!!!”

After their heated exchange was over, Diddy hopped on Twitter and stood up for his boo thang.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” Diddy wrote. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”