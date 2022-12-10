MadameNoire Featured Video

Just a few weeks after Derrick Jaxn’s wife Da’Naia Jackson cursed those criticizing their marriage, he announced that they have filed for divorce.

In a lengthy social media post, the relationship guru said that after marital counseling and efforts to save their marriage, they have decided to go their separate ways.

Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children. Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished. From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family.

They have been married for four years.

The couple faced a huge scandal after Jaxn was exposed by his mistress, a woman named Candice De Medeiros. She came forward in 2021 and said she had slept with Jaxn numerous times and had even been in the home he shared with his wife and children. This shattered his credibility as a relationship coach and his internet presence hasn’t been the same since.

Da’Naia Jackson Had Harsh Words For Those Speaking Ill Of Her Marriage To Derrick Jaxn

In a 42-second clip, Da’Naia Jackson wished ill on people who criticized her marriage and slandered them.

May the mercies of God be withdrawn from you. May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless. Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth. Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth. The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.

After the cheating scandal, Jackson said in a video of she and Jaxn addressing the infidelity that she had forgiven him and wanted to start a new chapter. But when she first found out about him being unfaithful, she left.

“I agree with people saying that there is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage … when I found out about it, I left,” Jackson said in the video. “I did not come back until I saw a shift or a change in his mentality.”

She hasn’t yet released a statement about their divorce.