Monday evening, relationship coach Derrick Jaxn shared that he’d been unfaithful to his wife in the past. The revelation was made by way of an IGTV video, which also featured his wife, Da’Naia Jackson.

“A lot has already been said about what may have been the cause. Some it was true. Some of it was completely false. But the truth is, and I’m saying here now, is that Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside of the marriage,” he said. “And by involved, I want to be clear, I’m not talking about casually kicking it, maybe a lunch or something like that. I’m talking about as serious as sex, sexual flirtation, and meeting up and those type of things.”

Jaxn went on to say that he does not stand by his actions, adding that he was wrong to violate the vow that he made to his wife four years ago.

“It’s important that I let you know I don’t stand by those actions, ” he said. “I don’t want to encourage anybody to do that. Secondly, I know I can’t build a platform preaching certain things, preaching against certain things, and then in my real life live contrary to that.”

According to the couple, this all unfolded behind closed doors. They say that they have worked through their problems and “turned a new chapter” in their marriage. It just so happens that their past issues have now been made public.

The confession comes just days after a woman named Candice De Medeiros alleged to have had an affair with the relationship coach during an appearance on “Unwine With Tasha K.” According to De Medeiros, she met Jaxn in 2009 on Twitter. In 2020, he flew her out to Miami for a romantic weekend and told her that he was separated from his wife. She also claims to have visited the couple’s home in Atlanta, Georgia.