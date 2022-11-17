Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Sends A Disturbing Warning Message To Internet Detractors

MadameNoire Featured Video

Da’Naia Jackson, the wife of cheating relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, isn’t interested in hearing what internet detractors have to say about her marriage.

This week, a video of the once “at peace” stay-at-home mom went viral across the internet. The 42-second-long clip captures Da’Naia condemning keyboard warriors and other naysayers who have shared lies and accusations about her over three-year-long marriage with the relationship coach.

“May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless,” Da’Naia said, as she warned nosey social media detectives to stay out of her holy union.

“Let your seeds become vagabonds on this earth,” Da’Naia continued. “Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands, let it be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you until your days become few on the earth.”

She added:

“The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.”

Once the video took the internet by storm, social media lit up with commentary questioning whether Jackson was of sound mind when she made the video.

“Derrick Jaxn’s wife has officially lost her f**kin mind!” wrote one Twitter user. While another person chimed in: “Did she really just put the Miss Celie curse on everybody?! Wheeew Chile, mental health matters.”

A third user commented:

“I know this lady didn’t just embarrass herself publicly with a husband apology video and expects no one to say anything.”

Da’Naia’s fiery demeanor was drastically different from how the world saw her in 2021 when her husband’s infidelity made headlines. Derrick Jaxn rose to fame on social media with his short videos filled with relationship advice and romance help steered toward Christian men. But his internet fame came crashing down when a woman named Candice De Medeiros claimed she had an affair with the Georgia native. Medeiros said she had slept with the relationship author several times, in the same bed he shared with his wife.

Play Derrick Jaxn admitted to cheating on his wife Shortly after the interview went viral, Jaxn, who often preaches about “Healing & Healthy Relationships,” took to Instagram to confess to his unholy creeping. Da’Naia Jackson also appeared in the video, holding her husband’s hand as he admitted to his infidelity. “The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage,” he said to the camera, speaking about himself in the third person. “All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.” Appearing timid and submissive, Jackson confused many when she said she had “made peace” with the situation and that she was going to support her husband, despite his cheating ways.