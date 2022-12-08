MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Mowry will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict and their two children, despite their ongoing divorce. The Sister, Sister revealed the surprising news during an interview with TMZ this week.

“Family is family, no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” the 44-year-old star said when asked about her holiday plans. “We will always be family.” Mowry added that she and her two children Cree and Cairo were excited about spending time together with Hardrict.

As for reconciliation, Mowry said she and Hardrict have been taking everything one step at a time since their unexpected split.

Tia and Cory have kept things cordial since their split

In October, the actress and cookbook author filed for divorce from Hardrict, ending their 14-year-long marriage. The estranged couple has kept things cordial since their split. In fact, a few days after their divorce made headlines, the former pair sent loving messages to one another on Instagram.

During an interview with US Weekly in November, the star revealed that she and The Chi actor were successfully co-parenting their children together. At the time, the health guru also shared that she and Hardrict talked “every day” since ending their marriage. “We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever,” Mowry added.