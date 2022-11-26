MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have completed one of their three wedding ceremonies. For the first wedding, 250 guests gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta to watch the lovebirds exchange vows.

“I am ridiculously excited,” Williams told People before the wedding. “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia, who has been married three times before, said he was also nervous but not because he was getting cold feet.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,'” he said. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The first wedding was a traditional Nigerian ceremony since Guobadia hails from Nigerian. During the first ceremony, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had three outfit changes. First, she wore the gown that she accidentally showed during an Instagram Live session, a custom red Lakimmy gown fit for a Nigerian bride. She wore a headpiece that Nigerian brides wear called an okuku. Her second and third gown, a royal blue one and a gold one, were designed by Tabik.

Porsha Williams Brought Africa To Atlanta

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza,” Williams said about her three fabulous dresses. “I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.”

The guests were also asked to dress in traditional Nigerian garbs in colors purple or teal. Guests included Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, Jennifer Williams, T.I and Tiny Harris and Quad Webb of Married to Medicine. Fellow RHOA stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora also attended.

It was important for the guests to feel like they were in Africa in the heart of Atlanta, Williams said.

“I want them to feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin,” she said. “The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel. The other thing I wanted was trees in the room. I want it to feel like an inside/outside space, but luxurious.”

Porsha Williams Wanted Guests To Stay Out Of Their Phones

For her wedding, she asked guests to put their phones to the side so they can be fully present for the celebration.

“It’s important for me because I’ve had another big event in my life before, and all I remember seeing was flashing lights and pictures being taken every single minute,” she said. “I just really want people to be in the moment. This guest list, everyone there was handpicked by the both of us. These are people that we care about, people that we love, people who have supported us. We really want them to feel the energy and for us to celebrate our love together.”

On Nov. 26, they couple will have their American wedding at an Atlanta church. This celebration will have 350 attendees and will be followed by a ball and after party.