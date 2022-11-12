MadameNoire Featured Video

After mistakenly showing her wedding dress on Instagram Live, it’s been revealed that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have their marriage license already. They couple has had it since August 19 in Georgia’s Fulton County, TMZ reported. Williams plans to tie the knot in a beautiful red wedding dress adorned with feathers. After it was mistakenly revealed during her Instagram Live, she ended it abruptly.

Williams hasn’t revealed the wedding date yet but it seems to be close since she has her wedding dress ready.

Porsha Williams Plans To Have Three Weddings

Williams and Guobadia are headed to the alter three times. In May 2021, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that they plan on having three separate wedding ceremonies.

“[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams said.

They got engaged after dating for just a month.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she said in an Instagram post. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Williams and Guobadia faced backlash due to Williams knowing his now ex-wife Falynn, who also appeared on RHOA. They began dating before the divorce was finalized but assured the public that they were separated.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” she continued. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”