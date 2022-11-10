MadameNoire Featured Video

While showing off looks from her new fashion line, Porsha Williams gave viewers an unintentional look at her wedding dress.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum panned the camera to her sister Lauren Williams and revealed a stunning gown hanging up in the background as the two tried on pieces from Porsha’s Amazon clothing collection with The Drop.

About 2,000 viewers watched when the reality star accidentally showed her wedding dress during the Instagram Live session, which streamed on Nov. 9.

The deep red, strapless garment had gold detailing on one side of the bodice and a ballgown of looped, light feathers at the bottom.

“My wedding dress was in the thing! Take it down!” Porsha exclaimed when she realized viewers could clearly see her dress.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 star’s expression was wide-eyed and priceless as she abruptly panned the camera away from the dress and ended her stream.

Porsha Williams’ Wedding Plans

Porsha and Simon Guobadia caused quite a stir when they announced their engagement in early 2021.

The news of the pair’s quick coupling surprised many RHOA fans since Simon was previously married to a “friend of the show” named Falynn Pina.

Porsha shared her plan to have three separate weddings in May 2021 while speaking on Dish Nation.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony, and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” the former co-host explained.

We can only assume Porsha has more than one dress since she has several weddings coming up.

What did you think of the accidental wedding dress reveal — were you feeling her unique red twist?

