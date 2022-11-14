MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is still setting the internet straight after a weekend of breakup rumors swirling about her relationship and backlash about what she wore to Takeoff’s funeral.

Regarding her romance with Diddy, an insider alleged the couple ended their open relationship after the mogul decided to reduce Miami’s “monthly allowance” from $500,000 to $200,000, according to Media Takeout.

“[Diddy] gave Yung Miami a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit. And she used every cent of it,” detailed the insider. “It’s not like he cut her off completely, he just cut back a little.”

The outlet also reported that Miami unfollowed Diddy on Instagram and deleted photos of him and them together from her account.

She also made subliminal posts on her Instagram Stories that were speculated to be shady shots fired at the mogul.

The story leaked on Nov. 11 and has since caused quite a stir on social media for internet users wondering if the news is true.

One of the commenters on the couple’s breakup rumors was none other than 50 Cent.

“LOL Puffy you better fix this before I get to Miami, or you gonna be playing wit my old sh*t,” 50 commented underneath a photo of Media Takeout’s headline about the couple’s split. “… We keep it player on this side.”

Yung Miami Seemingly Responds To The Breakup Rumors

On Nov. 14, Miami shared photos and clips of herself in a space adorned with bouquets and flower petals of red roses.

“The way you make me feel these days ❤️🌹,” the City Girls artist captioned the latest post on her feed.

On her Instagram Stories, the rapper showed off the note the flowers came with, which read: “I love you! Love, Papi.”

Since fans of the couple know Papi is Miami’s nickname for Diddy, it’s assumed the lavish display of affection was sent from him.

Miami posted more clips and photos of her flowers on her Stories with hearts and teary-eyed emojis.

“I’m still in tears. I’m crying. My heart can’t take it,” the “Good Love” rapper penned.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young, I’m dating, I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me,” Miami told XXL in an interview published in September about the couple’s relationship. “He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Diddy Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With All Of His Lucky Women In The Room”