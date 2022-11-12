MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has a lot to say about what Yung Miami wore to Takeoff’s funeral. She wore an all-black ensemble with a sheer black leather mini dress, stocking and thigh high Balenciaga boots with a black leather trench coat.

Under two photos of what she wore, one person tweeted: “Yung Miami looked cute at the funeral, however Caresha you know that definitely was NOT funeral attire.”

Yung Miami also got criticized for snapping pics at the memorial service and sharing them as well. People accused her of being insensitive.

“Yo… @YungMiami305 posting pics of herself from Takeoff’s funeral as if it was a fashion show,” someone tweeted. “Shows just how desensitized this generation is to death ..She had to make sure she had a IG & Twitter moment .. SMFH.”

Another person tweeted: “Photoshoot after a funeral & posting glorilla lyrics as the caption with [rocket] knowing that’s the emoji being used for takeoff is ghetto classless & disrespectful…. Caresha / yung Miami a bird for that RIP Takeoff.”

Take a look at her outfit below.

Yung Miami Addressed Folks Criticizing Her Funeral Attire

Per usual, Yung Miami didn’t keep quiet and responded to those who had a lot to say about her outfit. On Twitter, she said her outfit didn’t matter, her support did.

“I came and showed my support and that’s all that matters! What I choose to do AFTER the funeral has nothing to do with anything!!!,” she said in the comments of a post from The Neighborhood Talk. “When my baby father died I did the same s*** actually I was shaking my a** on the car. What I wear and me taking pics has nothing to do with me COMING TO SUPPORT AND BE THERE FOR SOMEONE WHEN ITS NEEDED!!! NEXT.”

It was also odd to some that she was getting criticized for taking pictures at his memorial service like it’s out of the ordinary.

“Y’all out here acting like WE don’t take pictures after funerals. y’all say anything for the internet,” one person posted. “@YungMiami305 & @KeyshiaKaoir looked amazing CELEBRATING Takeoff’s life. Grow tf up.”

Take a look at some tweets below.