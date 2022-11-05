MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that Tia Mowry and her soon-to-ex-husband Cory Hardrict are separated, Mowry is learning about the single mother life. She and Hardrict share an 11-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

“I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I’m always in survival mode,” the 44-year-old told People. “I’m always making sure everybody is okay, everybody’s alive, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s fed and making sure everybody’s fine, they have no holes in their socks, et cetera.”

Now that the daily activities fall on her, she has been learning to be “more present” and be there for herself as well.

“But for me it’s about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn’t filled?”

Mowry said she is proud of how her son, Cree, has been handling the news of his parents’ divorce.

“I’m in awe of my children, especially my son right now,” she added. “I told him the other day, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ that he’s learning at such a young age that sometimes life will give you challenges, but that doesn’t mean that you give up, that doesn’t mean that you don’t believe in yourself.”

Tia Mowry Filed For Divorce From Cory Hardrict

In October, Mowry confirmed that she filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. She shared a lengthy Instagram post sharing that she and Hardrict have decided to part ways.

I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.

Mowry is asking for joint physical and legal custody, TMZ reported. They have a prenuptial agreement. Mowry is also asking for spousal support to be taken off the table for both parties.