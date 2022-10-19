MadameNoire Featured Video

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are handling their divorce very amicably in the public eye.

During an Instagram Live session of Hardrict’s that The Shade Room reposted, the actor emphasized that he still loves his family.

“It’s love, y’all. I love y’all, for real. I love my beautiful family; I love my kids; I love my wife, I love all you guys,” Hardrict told those watching. “Just know that it’s all love, okay? I love you guys, alright?”

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry’s split

Hardrict’s profession of love for his family continues the positive back and forth he and Mowry have had since the announcement of their split.

Just last week, the estranged couple exchanged loving messages in the comments of a post-Mowry posted on Instagram.

When the actress announced their split on her social media earlier this month, she said, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry said, “I’m doing fantastic [and] I am doing great, I feel very blessed,” during a recent interview with ET Canada.

“I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received,” she continued, while providing an update on her life post her divorce announcement. “I’m so grateful of the community and the fans that I have.”

“I’m all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I’ve gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing … it has just been [amazing],” Mowry told the outlet. “I feel so blessed.”

