Cynthia Bailey continues to be open and honest about the split between her and Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about the end of her marriage to Hill while doing a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

Bailey, 55, told the podcast’s hosts she felt the final straw leading up to her and Hill’s split was that the couple’s friendship was no longer a part of their marriage’s foundation.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” explained Bailey. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

“This is not my first rodeo,” she added, referencing her divorce from her first husband, Peter Thomas. “I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

While Bailey has emphasized in recent weeks that her and Hill’s divorce has been amicable so far, she told the podcast’s hosts, “I do have good days and bad days.”

“I don’t think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward,” she said of the divorce. “It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married.”

“For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband,” Bailey said on the podcast. “I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things. I don’t know, it’s just weird, you guys. It’s just weird.”

News of Bailey and Hill’s split broke in early October, just ahead of the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

In both of the statements the two released, they each highlighted being grateful for their “friendship.”

While Bailey said, “I am so grateful for our continued friendship,” Hill said, “our friendship remains rock solid, and for that I am grateful.”

