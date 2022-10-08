MadameNoire Featured Video

Cory Hardrict isn’t here for the rumors circulating online that he’s been unfaithful in his marriage to Tia Mowry.

The actor shut down the speculation earlier this week following news that the couple is going their separate ways.

Some online users have shared their guesses on why the couple is calling it quits, including their theory Hardrict may have been cheating on the Sister, Sister star.

After one commenter left a message on Instagram saying, “Cory nooooo. Don’t fumble Tia,” the 42-year-old actor replied, “Lies!” according to PEOPLE.

Many other commenters under the post encouraged Hardrict to do whatever he can to save his and Mowry’s marriage.

Tia Mowry Addresses Divorcing Cory Hardrict

News broke that Mowry filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4.

The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the filing and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s two children.

Mowry opened up about the couple’s split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she expressed on Instagram. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The actress has otherwise shared motivational messages on social media about “Curently making space for what’s meant” and only choosing to “see love.”

Peep Mowry’s recent online activity below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nia Long Posts About Mental Health And People Who Deserve ‘Absolutely Nothing’ As Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal Ensues”