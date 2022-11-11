As we somberly navigate through Hip-Hop History Month, it’s important to keep in mind Takeoff’s innovative contributions to Hip-Hop music.

Takeoff was tragically killed on Nov. 1 in Houston Texas, authorities said. The young rap star was only 28 years old when his life was taken. According to CNN, police received a call of a shooting in progress around 2:34 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Authorities in Houston, Texas, said that Takeoff died tragically early that Tuesday morning.

Numerous celebrities and fans have expressed their sorrow in response to this tragic news, which shocked the Hip-Hop community. Many celebrities and public figures paid respect to and expressed their sympathies and condolences on social media, including Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens.

In the rap group Migos, Takeoff was regarded as the laid-back member. When it came to lyrical artistry though, he went hard every time. Between Quavo’s flashy persona and Offset’s popularity, Takeoff seemed to be the trio’s equalizer.

Takeoff was known as someone who always had wise words and would drop many gems on and off the track. As we memorialize the lyrical acrobat on the day he is laid to rest, it’s fitting that MADAMENOIRE remembers a few memorable quotes from the legendary artist that will live on forever.