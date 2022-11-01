MadameNoire Featured Video

Hip-Hop is in mourning as sad news travels across social media timelines and news sites: Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston, TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law officials said the fatal shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Takeoff and his fellow Migos member and uncle Quavo were reportedly playing a dice game when an altercation broke out and an armed suspect opened fire, fatally shooting Takeoff in or around his head. Officials said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were also shot during the deadly incident. It’s still unclear how serious their injuries are. Quavo was not injured.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained harrowing footage of the chaotic scene. In one still from the video, Quavo can be seen standing over Takeoff’s body as he and a few bystanders try to move him, the report stated. It was also reported that they decided against moving the slain rapper, and that Quavo called for help.

Just before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley, the outlet reported. The rapper also posted a few videos from earlier in the night in which he was seen driving around Houston celebrating Jas Prince’s birthday. He had also posted the video for “Messy,” Quavo and his newly-released single.

Takeoff was one-third member of the Atlanta Hip-Hop trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset. In 2018, the Atlanta native released his debut solo album The Last Rocket.

This story is still developing.

The rapper’s untimely passing comes on the heels of National Hip-Hop History Month, an inaugural celebration that will recognize the genre’s lasting influence on American culture all throughout November.

In July 2021, Rep. Maxine Waters and Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York helped to co-sponsor Resolution 331, the bill which made the month-long celebration a nationally recognized holiday.

Rest in power, phew.

