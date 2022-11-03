MadameNoire Featured Video

On Nov. 2, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens paid his respects to Migos rapper Takeoff, following the devastating news of his death on Tuesday.

Dickens, 49, called the rapper’s fatal shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“I know a lot of community members are hurting from this loss of life. A wonderful life,” the politician said, noting how Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was “quiet, humble, and introspective.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the 28-year-old rap star died shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, when an altercation broke out during a private party at a bowling alley and billiards hall in Houston. Takeoff was with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo when the suspect opened fire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gives an update about Takeoff’s murder investigation

During his emotional video, Mayor Dickens gave a brief update about the status of Takeoff’s murder investigation.

“So I did talk to the Houston mayor. The killers are at large and he has some confidence that they’re going to find the shooter or shooters. I’ve spoken to Quavo I texted him early yesterday and understandably, he didn’t get back to me. We normally text and talk pretty quickly and frequently. But at a time like this, I know how devastating this could be,” he said.

“Even though the incident happened in Houston, this all matters to us. And how we can be helpful in bringing folks to justice and also bringing awareness of it. My heart goes out to this family and Atlanta will be here to support all around Takeoff and his family, for the funeral and for the future and beyond.”

Mayor Dickens tells the city of Atlanta to “stop the violence”

Mayor Dickens ended his lengthy video with an urgent message for the people of Atlanta.

“Stop the violence. I do not think Hip-Hop equals violence. What I do think is that Hip-Hop has a voice that can change the world. I want us to do something wonderful here and in [Takeoff’s] honor spread love to everybody. We’ve lost too many.”

CNN reported that investigators believe the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s murder were possibly in their 20s. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at least two guns were discharged during the tragic incident. “Police are in the process of tracing shell casings and reviewing surveillance footage,” the outlet noted.

“Mark my words. This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department – we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody,” Finner said during a press conference.

According to a few employees, the chaotic shooting occurred after a large group of people gathered outside the front door of the billiards and bowling hall. “It led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Sgt. Michael Arrington of Houston’s homicide division said the outlet noted. Witnesses have yet to come forward with any information on the events that may have led to Takeoff’s deadly shooting.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Sgt. Arrington added. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

