On Nov. 4, family and close friends of slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff gathered together to remember the Hip-Hop titan at an emotional vigil.

Multiple videos from the rap star’s candlelight vigil ceremony began circulating online on Friday. One short clip captured Takeoff’s loved ones chanting his name as they released balloons into the sky to honor his life and legacy. Attendees could be heard shouting, “All In Takeoff” in addition the phrase “Nawfside,” which the rapper and several of his Atlanta Hip-Hop peers have used in the past to pay homage their upbringing in the Northside of the city, Hip Hop DX noted.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) after a shootout occurred at the 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston.

The rapper and his Migos groupmate and uncle, Quavo, were reportedly playing a dice game when an altercation broke out and gunfire erupted, fatally shooting Takeoff in the head and torso, according to an autopsy report released by the The Harris County Medical Examiner, TMZ reported. Police in the city are still trying to piece together what may have caused the deadly shooting.

After Friday’s beautiful vigil, one of Takeoff’s close family members named Cheylon Bradford posted childhood photos in remembrance of the 28-year-old rap star online. The sweet images captured heartfelt moments of Takeoff alongside some of his close family members like Quay.

“Lord Have Mercy on my Family! We are hurting but I know you and only you will get us thru this,” Bradford wrote.

“Our Kirksnick is Gone. We love you Kirksnick and you will be forever in Our Hearts!”

Celebs post heartfelt tributes to Takeoff on social media

Tributes have been pouring in left and right since the Hip-Hop star’s death broke headlines last week.

Teyana Taylor shared a photo of Takeoff wearing a shirt promoting her 2018 album K.T.S.E on Instagram. The R&B singer called the young rapper her “lil bro” and pled for the news to be “a bad dream.”

“I don’t want to believe this,” she wrote.

Beyoncé updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff. The image featured an emotional caption that read “Rest In Power.”

In 2018, Migos collaborated with the Houston native on her single “Apesh*t,” featuring Jay-Z.

While comedian Marlon Wayans urged young Black men to “stop” the violence.

“Young Black men we gotta stop. There is no glory in stripping another man of his life. There is no jewelry, no cash, no argument or disagreement worth a life,” he wrote, noting how his heart was “broken” for Takeoff’s family and “all that knew him.”

“My heart hurts for black people who’ve lost another young king at the hands of violence,” Marlon added.

Quavo and Offset have yet to speak out about the star’s untimely passing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s family during this difficult time.

