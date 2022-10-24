MadameNoire Featured Video

P-Valley Season 3 is coming — just not anytime soon according to the show’s creator.

Katori Hill confirmed and celebrated the hit STARZ drama’s renewal for a third season on social media last week.

“#PValley’s been renewed for SEASON 3. Thank you #PynkPosse!!! Y’all are our fire,” Hall tweeted on Oct. 20. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter.”

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” Hill added on Instagram. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen.”

“And it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide,” the writer-producer added. “We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse.”

Hall didn’t give specifics on when P-Valley fans can expect the show’s return.

Still, she let her followers know it’ll be quite a while before Season 3 makes its debut.

“It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait,” Hall penned at the end of her Instagram caption.

P-Valley Season 3… And 4?

MADAMENOIRE reported in late September about an insider claiming P-Valley had been renewed for both a third and fourth season.

Thanks to the show’s stellar ratings, the confirmation of the series’ upcoming third season highlights viewers continued interest in what’s going down at The Pynk.

The new season of P-Valley will include 10 episodes produced by Lionsgate Television.

“P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, according to Deadline.

“This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in Season 3.”

