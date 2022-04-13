MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s official — the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of STARZ‘s hit show P-Valley is finally here.

Focused on the lives of those in and out of a small yet notorious Mississippi strip club named The Pynk, the show is set to make its return to the small screen later this spring.

The upcoming sophomore season will reveal “a whole new Pynk,” according to STARZ.

The network noted that as the fictional strip club struggles to keep its doors open during the pandemic, “a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room” will ensue.

Additionally, a press release teased that season 2 will bring viewers “deeper into the lives of The Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.”

“Errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall returned to the P-Valley set and served as a showrunner and an executive producer for the show’s sophomore season alongside Dante Di Loreto, another executive producer.

Returning cast members include Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

The familiar faces will be joined by John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper.

P-Valley Season 2 debuts on STARZ at 9 p.m. ET/PT on June 3.

