MadameNoire Featured Video

Our trips down to Chucalissa won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. STARZ hasn’t officially renewed P-Valley yet but an inside source said it is in the works. According to LoveBScott, the series will be renewed for a third and fourth season.

The source added that there was some discord behind the scenes between STARZ and the show’s creator Katori Hall. The show’s renewal hit a standstill for a bit because Hall was allegedly unhappy with P-Valley not getting as much attention as other STARZ shows, like the Power trilogy. There’s no doubt that the Pynk Posse brings in millions of viewers each week. The season two premiere’s ratings alone were impressive, soaring 1,018 percent pass the first season’s premiere on the STARZ streaming app.

Katori Hall was more than elated about the high ratings.

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out!,” Hall said in a statement.” The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for.”

The only cast member who has confirmed that they won’t be returning to the show is Elarica Johnson, who played Autumn Night.

“It was my choice,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s something I discussed with Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters, and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end. She has done what she needed to do, and it was time for her to move on.”

It’s reported that the show’s renewal will be announced soon.