Autumn Night has seen her last days at The Pynk. After two seasons, Elarica Johnson has decided to exit P-Valley. Surprisingly, this was her call.

“It was my choice,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. It’s something I discussed with Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters, and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end. She has done what she needed to do, and it was time for her to move on.”

During their sophomore season, Autumn Night became the most hated in the valley due to her efforts to sell The Pynk unbeknownst to Uncle Clifford and co. Her exit comes after discovering she’s pregnant by Andre Watkins, played by Parker Sawyers. Elarica Johnson said even though this is the right time for her exit, staying could lead to a happy ending for her and Watkins.

“[They] would make a great couple if there wasn’t so much messy stuff in between. I don’t know what that would look like, but I do know they do have this bond and bringing a child into a relationship with two people who really care for each other could be a good experience for the both of them. ”

Johnson also bid farewell to the STARZ hit series via social media.