Quavo had something to say about a woman who did him dirty. In him and Takeoff’s new track “Messy,” he exposed her for her alleged scandalous behavior and folks are assuming he is talking about his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

On the song, he rapped:

I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy B**** f***** my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it. We would’ve blessed it.

Saweetie has thrown jabs at Quavo before on wax too. On a track named “See Saw” by Kendra Jae she called the Migos rep a “narcissist.”

Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah)

Feelin’ dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)

But you ain’t s***, and on some real s*** tell me what the problem is (Yeah)

Say he gon’ do better, but it’s always just the opposite

How you fumble with the baddest b****, are you a dumb n****?

You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong

That’s a big trigger

How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought

You was humpin’ thots, f****** narcissist you just mad you got caught

Saweetie Thought Quavo Was Her Soulmate

They both have sounded off before about their relationship in music and interviews, but Saweetie has gotten the most vulnerable. During an appearance on Caresha Please, the Icy Girl said she thought they would spend the rest of their lives together.

“I lost someone who I loved,” she said. “You know, when you think someone is your soulmate, and you don’t end up with them, it’s hard. You know, a lot of people thought that I was just having fun and the single life, but I was hurt. Like, I really loved him, and I was just doing a lot of soul searching. My problem is, I be thinking about like 10 years from now we gon’ have this, this, and that. So like when they don’t happen, I be like…my dreams be, like, shattered.”

Saweetie hasn’t chimed in about what Quavo has said…yet. Take a listen to the full track below.