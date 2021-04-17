MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie had a mouthful to say about her ex-boyfriend Quavo on a new track called “See Saw” by Kendra Jae. The Bay Area rapper revealed that she and Migos rapper parted ways after he cheated during their two-year relationship. On her first and only verse on the song, she spoke about how Quavo would often say he was going to be better for her but things got worse. She also responded to his tweet when he said that she “wasn’t the woman he thought she was.”

On the song, Saweetie rapped:

Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah)

Feelin’ dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)

But you ain’t s***, and on some real s*** tell me what the problem is (Yeah)

Say he gon’ do better, but it’s always just the opposite

How you fumble with the baddest b****, are you a dumb n****?

You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong

That’s a big trigger

How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought

You was humpin’ thots, f****** narcissist you just mad you got caught





Play



In a series of tweets in March, she revealed via Twitter that Quavo had been unfaithful and that she had “emotionally checked out” from the relationship.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.

Quavo responded by tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Later that month, TMZ unveiled a video of them having a physical altercation. In the video, Saweetie swings on Quavo and he dodges it but dropped a small suitcase. Saweetie tried to pick it up and they ended up tussling over it as they enter the elevator and they both fall to the ground.

TMZ also noted that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) opened an investigation regarding the incident in the video.