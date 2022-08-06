MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie has given herself a crash course on self-care. During a visit to Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, the Bay Area native said fame came with a lot of distress she has to learn to manage.

“I’ve been stressed out for the last three years,” she said. “The stress of being a woman in the spotlight, it’s very microscopic. Questions like ‘What are you doing with your life?’ Everyone is micromanaging your moves, making comments, opinions, and I wasn’t used to that.”

Throughout her career, the icy girl has dealt with “tons of mental breakdowns.” She added that she also has a “high tolerance for stress, pain, and turmoil” and can feel the physical effects of it.

“My body overheats, I feel like the inside of me is rotten without lots of sleep, and I get really dehydrated,” she said.

In order to improve her mental health, one of the things she did was a big chop. On Christmas Eve in 2021, the “Back to the Streets” rapper debuted a low platinum blonde buzz cut. After cutting off her hair, she also decided to cut down her time on social media. Saweetie also introduced herself to meditation.

“In quarantine I had time to do a lot of like self reflection,” she said. “I learned how to meditate. And through meditation, I’ve had access to my higher self. That gave me a whole new experience. And when I did that, I wanted to start fresh. And I did my research and I heard that hair holds a lot of energy so it’s essentially the metamorphosis of Saweetie and Diamonte of a caterpillar into a butterfly.”

She went on to praise the practice of meditation.

“Before, I didn’t know what meditation was, but I tried it, and it was a 180 for me,” she said. “Meditation helps with balancing your energy, centering yourself, it allows you to think thoroughly and clear, and it’s been such a gift to me.”

Watch her appearance on Hart to Heart below.