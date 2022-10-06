MadameNoire Featured Video

Play

VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life with a cast of funny and unfiltered celebrities. This time around, Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, Stormy Daniels, Manny MUA, CJ Perry and Frankie Muniz were recruited to live together.

In the first look, the cast members are seen having heart to heart moments, laughing together and walking around the house naked.

“The original celebrity social experiment is back!,” read an email announcement. “Eight wildly different celebrities will live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways.”

There Are Reality TV Rookies And Vets On The Cast

Tamar Braxton has become a reality television mainstay. She rose to fame after starring beside her sisters on WeTv’s Braxton Family Values. The “Happy” singer went on to star on her own shows including Get Ya Life! and Tamar & Vince alongside her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. She went on to star on and win Celebrity Big Brother as well. Dennis Rodman is also a reality TV vet. He’s starred on Celebrity Apprentice, Rehab With Dr. Drew, Party Legends, Sober House With Dr. Drew, Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling, and Celebrity Mole Yucatan.

This will be August Alsina’s first time appearing on reality television. From his mild outburst when asked about Trey Songz back in 2014 on 106 & Park to his entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith and his recent altercation with Tory Lanez, Alsina is no stranger to controversy. Kim Coles is also a reality television newbie. Coles is also starring on Finding Happy along with B. Simone on Bounce TV.

From the first look at the upcoming season, watchers are in for a real ride.

The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 on Oct. 24 with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. EST.