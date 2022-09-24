MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedienne B. Simone has gone from IG TV to Bounce TV. The social media sensation has landed her first starring role in an half-hour comedy series called Finding Happy.

The Wild N’ Out star will be starring as Yaz Carter, whose unhappy with life in Atlanta. Besides an unfulfilling career in radio, her family, who are loving, aren’t the easiest to deal with. Her love life is also in shambles because good men in Atlanta are scarce. At the end of the 10 episodes, Carter will see that she is the only one that can make her happy.

Kim Coles of Living Single fame is also a part of the cast and plays Carter’s aunt. Clifton Powell plays Carter’s father Raymond.

Cheryle Harrison, who is the head of Bounce television, said Finding Happy can relate to Black folks of any age range.

“What’s fabulous about this is fresh content, yes! Relatable content, yes! Key word, authentic,” she told Bossip. “You’ll feel it, you’ll see and you’ll nod your head in agreeance. This show is multigenerational and we hit all cylinders. B. Simone brings it home to your generation and you see her figuring it out. That’s my message, you will figure it out! You’re fine and perfect just how you are.”

Executive producer Reesha L. Archibald said that Black women can see themselves in B. Simone’s character.

“I think this show reminds everyone that we’re all still trying to figure it out,” she said. “We’re all trying to find happy and it doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as you get there.”

Before landing this role, B. Simone had roles in other movies like A Hip Hop Christmas, Dear Santa I Need A Date, Scheme Queens and Rent Due.

Finding Happy premieres this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on Bounce TV.