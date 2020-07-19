August Alsina Released An ‘Entanglements’ Song And Twitter Was Shocked

August Alsina has commented on his “entanglement ” with Jada Pinkett Smith yet again but this time it was on a song. On his new track “Entanglements” featuring Rick Ross, Alsina didn’t hold back as he described his the steamy details of his relationship with the Red Table Talk host. On the chorus of the track, he defined entanglement as “when you’re tangled in the sheets.” On the song he sings:

I’m bein’ honest baby, don’t want no strings attached (Uh-uh)

You just want a n–ga that’s gon’ break your back (Break your back)

I’m half? No, I ain’t ’bout to play with that (Play with that)

You left your man to f–k with me, just to pay him back

Don’t you know that’s cold-hearted?

Once you gone, no comin’ back

Girl, you f–kin’ with a youngin’, I be doin’ s–t you like

Don’t do talkin’ when I see you, all your hear’s love sounds

Goin’ round for round, you want a n–ga that take you down

Rick Ross also turned heads with his verse with his wordplay when he rapped “Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower/Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid.”

Listen to the song below.

In an interview with Lil’ Wayne for his Beats 1 Young Money Radio show last week, the “NOLA” singer made it clear that he still loves Pinkett-Smith.

“Absolutely,” he said about still loving the 48-year-old. “I feel like when you experience a certain type of experience on this planet and you experience a certain type of love, I will always have love for her as a person. The experience really did help to transform me.”

When Pinkett-Smith brought herself to the Red Table alongside her husband, she and Smith said that she had a relationship with Alsina while they were broken up. When she described their relationship as an “entanglement” the word became a trending topic.

After the release of the “Entanglements” track, Twitter went into a frenzy and quite shocked over Alsina’s audacity and unfiltered lyrics. Take a look at what Black Twitter had to say below.