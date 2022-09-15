MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami, one of the hottest chics in the game, is wearing Diddy’s chain which he gifted for the BET nomination and success of her conversation show Caresha Please. The blinged out necklace is the craftsmanship of Benny the jeweler who shared the jewels on his Instagram stories, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

“Love pendant with a big bagautte [sic] chain,” the jewelry maker wrote in the caption.

The diamond chain is icy AF and paired with an equally bedazzled pendant that spells out L-O-V-E in cursive.

Many people are quick to suggest the gilded piece carries Puff’s latest moniker, Brother Love. One IG user commented: “Why it gotta be his name tho ? 😂 he could’ve gotten her one with the nicc name he calls her.”

Another user, who was of a similar sentiment, wrote “why it don’t say yungmiami or shawty wop? Lmfaoo.”

@dannistackss posted: “can’t wait till my man buy me a iced out chain of his name.”

Despite speculation, the love charm could possibly signify Daddy Diddy’s love for Yung Shawty Wop. The two have been making the headlines for sometime, and recently came out as a—not together but together—couple on Caresha Please, Yung Miami’s talk show on which streams on Diddy’s Revolt TV.

As of late, the not-couple appear to be the most involved uncouple. The pseudo duo have been seen traveling and performing on stage together, as well trading niceties and praise across social media.

It’s refreshing to see Sean and Caresha show love and support to one another in their individual and joint endeavors. They are a healthy, wealthy example of being friends with benefits and, of course, dating on your own terms.

It’s giving quite grown.

