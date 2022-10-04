MadameNoire Featured Video

A week after having a war of words with Akbar V, Cardi B found herself in another dispute with another female rapper. She and JT got petty on Twitter after what initially started out a JT congratulating rapper Glorilla on her Billboard chart debut.

Cardi B gushed about their new collab “Tomorrow 2” debuting in the no. 9 slot on the Hot 100.

“COOOUUUUSIIIINNNN WE MADE THE TOP TEN @GloTheofficial!!!!!,” she tweeted.

After that announcement, a user who deemed their account a “JT hate page” began poking fun at JT and the other rappers featured on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Mix of “Super Freaky Girl.”

“JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the dick riding and extra s***,” they posted along with a video of Golden State Warriors players looking disappointed, shocked and devastated.

The City Girls rep peeped this tweet and responded, saying she was far from feeling that way.

“I’m not like that at alllll,” she responded. “I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX.”

The Bardi gang kept poking fun at JT and one person tweeted that JT only congratulated Glorilla and not Cardi in her tweet because she would be reprimanded by Nicki Minaj.

“Girl this one tickled you not ‘Congrats GLO’ you know you can’t mention cardi or your massa will get the Whip,” they wrote.

She replied that she didn’t leave the Bronx spitter out intentionally and acknowledged that being in the top 10 isn’t new to Cardi B.

“NAH actually the tweet was too long! PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my DICK thank YOU!”

When someone else tweeted that “Nicki put her up to this,” JT snapped back “NO NO NO & NO again! See y’all wanna know so bad & be WRONG! I don’t gossip with her about NOBODY all this because of FAN pages!”

Cardi B then jumped in the conversation with a simple subtweet that read “Lapdog.” JT replied and called her a “weiner dog” and things went left from there. Cardi then tweeted “Go fetch” and JT replied “Go fetch some talent.” It turns out they were already having a private exchange when all hell broke loose.

“Cardi you go fetch a real talent!,” JT wrote. “We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

Cardi then insinuated that JT doesn’t write her own raps.

“So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”

JT then said:

That was BEFORE you replied!!!! & said you was talking about ME! So tell the world why you said I’m a lap dog cardi! No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this

Cardi B then said they were taking their conversation back to the DMs where it belonged.

“Matter fact, I’m not even doing this on the timeline! It’s becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM’s. GOODBYE YALL.”

JT pointed out that this unnecessary exchange took the shine away from Glorilla.

“But today was supposed to be about GLORILLA! instead you called me a lap dog nah bitch ima a BIG DOG!! roof roof!!!!!”

Cardi B and JT have been famous long enough to know that engaging with people who antagonize them is pointless and never ends well. This entire exchange began because JT responded to a troll. Glorilla’s star is rising and while they should be cheering her on, they are making things about them, which isn’t fair to the “FNF” rapper. Why respond to people who wouldn’t say these things to you in person? And even if they did, your response could cost you. It’s not worth it either way.

JT And Cardi B Made Amends

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee took to Twitter and said he spoke to Cardi B who confirmed that she and JT resolved their issue.

“Talked to BIG BARDI,” he tweeted. “It’s squashed and they talked it out that’s what I like to see …I hate seeing all these female rappers fighting wit each other. Both have respect for each other. Hip hop bigger than this! Yassssssss.”

He also spoke to JT as well and assured the fans that peace had been restored.