Reginae Carter blew us away with her recent freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. Even though her legendary father, Lil’ Wayne, wrote it for her, she showed that she has the same star power as her ol’ dad.

“Young Carter, that’s Ms. Carter, best rapper alive, you know his daughter/Drip harder/ That’s a flood warning,” she rapped.

Carter once had a burgeoning music career when she was just in her teens. She, Bahja and Lourdes Rodriguez and Zonnique Pullins formed the OMG Girlz. When her grades started slipping, Carter was pulled from the group in 2010.

DJ Akademiks Had Reginae Carter’s Name In His Mouth

Reginae Carter is never associated with any drama and remains a fun mainstay on social media. The last time she made a headline was over DJ Akademiks’ comments on her love life. While on Twitch, he commented on the 23-year-old’s taste in men.

“Reginae loved hood ni****” he said. “She loved YFN Lucci… You know these b******– let me not call her a b****. These chicks love a hood n**** until he’s facing 25 to life. Everything was good with him until she realized that n**** caught a RICO.”

This led to her mother, Toya Johnson, blasting him on social media.

“I can’t stand men that do b**** s***. Keep my daughter name out your mouth,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Clout chasing is at an all time high. Let her live her 23 yr old life. Worry about you and yours. Thanks.”

He later apologized during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying he didn’t mean to be offensive. DJ Akademiks added that he understood why Johnson was upset.

“If she’s taking it in that sense offensively, I do apologize,” he said.

Carter’s freestyle will air on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 4 on BET at 9 p.m EST.