Diddy is a single man but Yung Miami made it clear that they go together. However, Puffy left us cringing when he didn’t mention Yung Miami during his acceptance speech at the BET Awards. While accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award, he thanked his ex-girlfriend Cassie for being there during rough times. This happened as Yung Miami held up a “GO PAPI” sign to cheer him on during his big moment.

Shouting out Cassie, who is now married with two children, led to the internet insinuating that he made a fool of Yung Miami.

Social media personality Jessie Woo also chimed in about this moment.

“That man thanked every woman in his life including CASSIE…. EXCEPT the woman holding up the ‘Go Papi’ sign… ,” she tweeted.

This is the shade that Yung Miami didn’t let slide. She didn’t go in on Woo though. She simply replied “Girl please!” Her fellow City Girls rep JT didn’t keep it short and simple when she clapped back via Twitter.

“B**** don’t play crazy,” JT replied. “Not a b**** that can be seen touched & identified trying to go viral… ok, alright.”

She added, “I hate to see a tweet I know a b**** typed to go viral go viral corny a** b**** you not really living like that & you fake!”

This comes after speculation that Diddy’s new single featuring Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On,” is about Cassie. Diddy and Cassie parted ways after being together for 11 years. Eight months after their split, she was pregnant by her current husband, Alex Fine. Fine was actually brought into Cassie’s life by Diddy. He had hired him to train her during their relationship.

Diddy is now dating and having fun with Yung Miami, which they made clear on the debut episode of Caresha Please.

“We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends,” Diddy said about their status. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”