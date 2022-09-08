MadameNoire Featured Video

Tennis player Coco Guaff had to school an “old” reporter on who the City Girls were.

During a press conference after her win against China’s Zhang Shuai, a New York Times reporter asked Guaff about the gesture she does on the court after she scores.

“That was supposed to be like a ‘Period,'” the 18-year-old said doing the hand gesture once more. “City Girls! It’s a City Girl summer! Period. That’s what it is.”

The reporter was still clueless.

“JT, Yung Miami,” she continued. “You don’t know?!”

The reporter replied, “I’m 53 years old, Coco.”

After the room had a quick chuckle, the Florida native explained it further.

“It’s like period. You see, I got my long nails? It’s supposed to be like that,” doing the gesture one last time.

On Twitter, Gauff explained that the City Girls catchy lyrics were playing in her head while playing.

“Lol you’re right… it wasn’t meant to come off any other way,” she replied to a fan. “I had a city girls song stuck in my head the whole match. So I was saying PERIODT in my head.”

City Girls slang has had us in a chokehold since they emerged in 2019. Sayings like “period,” “where the bag at?,” “Caresha please,” “something very much something” and most recently “real bad” have been stuck in our heads.

Coco Gauff is a big music lover. She explained at the press conference the only downside of being in the U.S Open is missing concerts.

“There’s some downsides,” she said. “You’re losing a lot every week, but the ups outweigh the bad. I guess the downside is I missed so many concerts at home. I missed The Weeknd, I miss Bad Bunny, I missed so many questions, so that’s the only downside.”

She recently lost to Caroline Garcia in the U.S Open quarterfinals on Sept. 6.