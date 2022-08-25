MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami brought Megan The Stallion to Caresha Please and things got a little hot and heavy. In the teaser for the episode, which airs Aug. 25, the two rappers were getting extra flirty.

The “Plan B” rapper joked and asked Yung Miami why she was talking to her in her sexy voice. She replied “Because I’m trying to go to dinner after we leave.” Thee Stallion replied, “We can!” Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, then asked if Meg would get nasty with her and she quickly replied “Yea!” and later said she would be the one on top.

This isn’t the first time there’s been some raunchy talk on the Revolt podcast. When Kevin Gates was a guest, Yung Miami was blushing throughout the episode due to Gates’ blunt sex talk and seductive energy.

Throughout the difficult time she has been having, Megan Thee Stallion has been able to smile through the pain. She recently dropped her sophomore effort, Traumanize.

She also graduated from Texas Southern University with her bachelors degree in public health administration. The Houston hottie enjoyed these highlights in the midst of her legal and personal woes. Megan Thee Stallion is involved in a legal battle with her old label over being stuck dealing with contractual obligations. The Grammy-winning rapper has also been back and forth to court over allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez. Going through these hard times without her mother, who died in 2019, has made it even harder.

“When I would do something good, my mama could say, ‘Good job. That was good. We did that,’” she said during an Apple Music interview. “I feel like by now, I would have been able to get my sh*t together when I talk about my mama. But every time I talk about my mama I cannot hold it together.”

“And she was just so cool and I just trusted her so much. And her opinion just meant so much to me,” Megan said of her mother. “And I just feel like when she would say I did a good job, it would feel like, ‘Okay, I did that. I did a good job,’ but now when I do, I’m just like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ Because I don’t know if I’m doing that good of a job.”

Watch a teaser below.