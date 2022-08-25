MadameNoire Featured Video

TV and radio personality Wendy Williams gave the paparazzi an update on her finances when photogs caught up with her earlier this week.

Williams clung to her bodyguard and seemed to have “difficulty walking” as she left her NYC high-rise residence on Aug. 23, The Sun reports.

While it’s unclear why Williams seemed hindered, the outlet said the host “moved slowly and appeared slightly hunched over,” as she was helped from the door of her building to a nearby car.

It’s also reported Williams’ “eyes were wide — and she appeared disconnected at times.”

Notably, the host does suffer from Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition that can cause one’s eyes to bulge.

Williams wore a black slip dress with a matching shirt overtop and accented with some glitz in photos from the brief encounter.

The host also rocked sparkling silver sneakers and blingy jewelry on her wrist.

Speaking about the eye-catching ring on her finger, Williams said, “This is a real ring. I wanted it so big that it looks fake.”

“I’m going to CORE: Club,” she additionally told the paparazzi. “By the way, my next destination is CORE: Club to get my money.”

Williams’ financial woes

CORE: Club is an exclusive, members-only organization with branches in New York, Milan and San Francisco.

The social club opened its NYC doors in 2005 and has an initiation fee of anywhere from $50,000- $100,000.

Moreover, its annual membership fee is upwards of $15,000.

Jennie Enterprise, CORE: Club’s founder, describes the organization’s patrons as those “who are making a difference, who have a restlessness to change the world,” according to Forbes.

While Williams didn’t provide any context about how paying a visit to the club would help her “get” her money, it’s clear CORE: Club’s members do have money at their fingertips.

Williams’ son, 22-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., denied rumors earlier this week that he racked up $100,000 on his mother’s personal American Express credit card.

In May, Williams won a contentious legal battle against Wells Fargo after the banker froze her accounts, leaving the host unable to access millions of dollars.

At the time, a New York judge appoint a financial guardian to oversee Williams’ monetary affairs.

A source with information on the ruling said it is up to the court regarding when and if Williams’ financial guardianship will end.



