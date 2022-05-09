MadameNoire Featured Video

On May 6, Wendy Williams sat down for a candid interview with Fat Joe and the former radio host claimed that she only had “$2 and nothing else” to her name.

Without going into too much detail, the daytime talk show icon explained that she was in Miami when she found out that her money had been frozen by “some people.”

“I don’t want to talk too much about that. But let’s just say I know what kind of money I have,” Williams added before quickly changing the subject to a beautiful coat she received from the late comedian Joan Rivers.

Joe then asked the 57-year-old if she could clear up a few rumors about her ongoing health struggles, to which Wendy shared that she had been battling with a condition called lymphedema which is when a build-up of lymph fluid occurs in the fatty tissue under your skin, often leading to swelling and discomfort.

“So, did you take a break from the show, or did you agree to just leave?” Joe then asked. “Uh, why did you just get up and leave, you know? Was it like a takeover?”

Williams clarified: “No. Somebody stopped giving me my money. Somebody stopped giving me my American Express … I have no money.”

Since February, the former Hot 97 radio jock has been embroiled in a tough legal battle with Wells Fargo, after the institution froze her account “for weeks” without notice. Wendy claimed that she suffered financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.”

The New Jersey native filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, demanding for the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to give her “access to any and all accompanying statements.” The star’s former financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed that she wasn’t in a clear mind state to manage her own finances, but Williams has vehemently denied the allegations.

Despite her money woes, Williams reassured Joe and fans that she would be “coming to The Wendy Williams Show” soon and it doesn’t look like she’ll be tuning into Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show which is slated to take over her previous time slot come September.

“I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” the media maven replied, before sharing more about her future plans. “I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time.”

Shepherd has since responded to Williams’s comment. During a recent Instagram live session, The View alum appeared to take the remark with stride, noting that she would be praying for the star.

“She’s not well. So it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life,” said Shepherd. “This is where you need your friends, where you need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray.”

