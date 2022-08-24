MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ only son Kevin Hunter, Jr. has been accused of running up a hefty tab on her American Express card. As previously reported, Williams had been involved in a battle with Wells Fargo Bank over access to her accounts. Before her accounts were frozen, Hunter Jr. allegedly spent $100,000 on her card.

“Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy’s personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically,” an inside source told The Sun.

The 22-year-old has denied these claims.

“I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card,” he said in a statement to The Sun. “This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts.”

Wells Fargo froze her accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller claimed that the shock jock was being financially exploited. Williams denied this and said Schiller was a “disgruntled” former employee who was making false claims out of spite.

In an Instagram video, Williams claimed that Schiller got her hands on Williams’ medical records and used it as justification to keep her accounts frozen. Wells Fargo declared that Williams was not mentally stable enough to manage her accounts.

“Then there’s this person. This… a former doctor… had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over to Lori Schiller,” she said. “So I haven’t gotten this stuff. All I wanna know is where is my money? This is not right and certainly not fair. Wells Fargo has used all the stuff to create guardianship over me. The New York court system is being weird to me. Without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what’s going on with me, based on what Well Fargo is doing.”

The battle with Wells Fargo ended in May when a financial guardian was appointed by a New York judge.

