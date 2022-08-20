MadameNoire Featured Video

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges that stem from an alleged November 2021 shooting between him and former associate ASAP Relli. During his court appearance, the “D.M.B” rapper pled not guilty to two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault, Rolling Stone reported.

The judge also put a protective order in place that prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, also cannot come within 100 yards of ASAP Relli, born Terell Ephron. Rocky’s lawyer, Sara Caplan, asked Judge Victoria Wilson that the protective order be mutual. Since Ephron isn’t accused of a violent offense, Judge Wilson declined.

“As the case now stands, there is a case against Mr. Mayers. If one is subsequently filed against Mr. Ephron, we could deal with that then,” Judge Wilson said.

Ephron also filed a $25,000 civil lawsuit against Rocky for assault, battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In the lawsuit, he alleged that when he and Rocky met up in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, Rocky pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. The lawsuit stated that he was “struck by bullet projectile/fragments which required [Ephron] to seek necessary medical attention, ET reported.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” Ephron’s lawyers Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz told Rolling Stone. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

The Harlem emcee was first arrested on April 20 at LAX airport after returning from Barbados with longtime girlfriend Rihanna. They hosted their baby shower two days after he was released on $550,000 bail. In May, they welcomed their first child.

ASAP Rocky’s next court date is Nov. 2, 2022. If he’s convicted of these charges, he faces nine years in prison.