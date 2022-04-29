MadameNoire Featured Video

Police conducted an unannounced search on ASAP Rocky’s home and found multiple weapons. This seems like a big find, but after running ballistic tests on the guns, it was found that none of the guns in the “Fashion Killa” rapper’s home were connected to the shooting he was arrested over on April 20, TMZ reported. Since there were shell casings at the shooting, police knew what kind of gun they were looking for, and came up empty handed. The guns that were found were also purchased legally and registered.

While the weapon wasn’t found at his home, there is surveillance footage of the alleged incident. This can be more incriminating than finding the matching weapon.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested after arriving back from a baecation with his very pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at LAX as he was exiting a private jet. The Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating the Harlem native after a man came forward and claimed that he was shot at by him in November 2021. According to a news release, an anonymous man said that Rocky approached him with two other men and he and Rocky began arguing on a Los Angeles street. He is alleging that Rocky fired a handgun at him, which caused a bullet to graze his hand. After being arrested, Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). He was later released on $550,000 bail.

After he was released, he and Rihanna went ahead and hosted their baby shower. According to HipHollywood, they hosted the event at a studio in Hollywood. Guests were asked to wear their brightest, neon outfits to the affair and were not allowed to take videos or photos. There was still one photo that hit the internet from the baby shower and it was of the party favors for the guests. Family and friends who attended were given a t-shirt that read “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”