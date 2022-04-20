MadameNoire Featured Video

A$AP Rocky was arrested shortly after arriving from a Barbados vacation in a private jet with his very pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. The Harlem emcee was taken into custody from LAX airport due to being a suspect in a Nov. 2021 shooting, NBC News reported.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department since last year after a victim came forward and said he was involved in a shooting with the “Peso” rapper. It’s reported that the victim, whose name wasn’t released, said that on Nov. 6, 2021, Rocky and two other men approached him on Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 pm. He is claiming that Rocky had a gun and fired three or four shots at him and that one bullet grazed his left hand. According to TMZ, Rocky’s being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Before being detained, Rocky and Rihanna were living their best lives vacationing in her hometown of Barbados. While on their baecation, Rih was sporting more sexy outfits baring her pregnant belly, like a black strappy ensemble and a colorful mini dress, with heels strutting through the island with family and friends. As ASAP Rocky enjoyed jet skiing, the Fenty CEO watched with her binoculars as she sat that activity out in a red bikini.

They were spotted arriving on the beautiful island amid rumors that he had cheated on the billionaire beauty with designer Amina Muaddi, which were later shot down by the blogger who started them, Louis Pisano.

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it,” Pisano wrote in an apology. “So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from.”