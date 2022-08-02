MadameNoire Featured Video

Throughout the years there have been rumors about Irv Gotti and Ashanti dating in the past. The former Murder Inc. CEO just made it clear that he and Ashanti were involved.

In a teaser for his and Ja Rule’s upcoming Drink Champs interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Irv Gotti opened up about the moment he found out the woman “he was in love with” was dating Nelly.

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” he said. N.O.R.E then replied, “It sounds like you didn’t get past it. I’m just gonna be honest.”

He continued, “At the time it happens, any man is hurt. The chick you are f******* in love with is with this n****.”

Gotti said he found out that Ashanti was dating Nelly while he was at home watching a NBA game.

He said the announcer then said: “What’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly has just walked in with Ashanti.”

Nelly and Ashanti went on to date for 10 years. They broke up in 2013.

Gotti and the “Only You” singer haven’t spoken in years. When Ashanti decided to re-record her debut self-titled album and release it on her label, Gotti had a major issue with that.

“I produced all those great Ashanti albums,” Gotti wrote on Instagram. “So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to f*** me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.”

Watch the Drink Champs teaser below.

