Looks like there’s some tension brewing between Ashanti and Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti.

The “What’s Luv” crooner appeared on The Angie Martinez Show on Nov. 15 where she talked about everything from going on tour to praying with the late great DMX. However, at one point during the interview, the R&B songstress shifted the conversation to the importance of owning her masters. Ashanti is planning to re-record her debut 2002 album in the hopes of securing her own coins from the smash project that featured hits like “Foolish” and “Baby.”

“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti said of her decision. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”

The star further explained that she is now legally allowed to go in and re-record the album adding that she wanted to enhance the project to “sound more 2022” and that she was going to “add a little sauce” with a few surprises on the revamped version.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in September, Ashanti told fans that she was ultimately inspired by Taylor Swift and Anita Baker who recently re-recorded their albums to gain full ownership of their masters.

“I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays,” Ashanti said.

While Ja Rule and some other members from the label have shown their support for the New York native, it didn’t appear as though her former label boss, Irv Gotti, was too happy. Gotti posted underneath the clip on social media claiming that Ashanti was trying to steal back her masters, which he apparently owns. The superstar producer helped the singer to produce the entirety of her self-titled debut back in 2002.

“I produced all those great Ashanti albums,” Gotti commented on Instagram. “So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re-record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to fuck me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.”  Gotti added that he was curious to see if Ashanti could “duplicate” the magic that he created on the original version. “It’s fucked up really,” Irv wrote. “But such is life.”

Seems like there has been some beef bubbling between Ashanti and Irv since 2007. According to his interview with Angie that year, it looks like he felt some type of way when the Grammy-award-winner allegedly decided to distance herself from Murder Inc. following the label’s money laundering allegations.

Play

In 2005, Irv and his brother Christopher were found not guilty of using their label to launder $1 million in drug money. The government accused the brothers of working closely with Queens crack dealer Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff on the alleged crime, but all charges were eventually tossed out, MTV News noted

…But according to Ashanti years later, Gotti’s claims were all fictitious hearsay. The Lifetime Channel award recipient revealed in 2014 that there were some shady dealings going on behind the scene business-wise that forced her to say sayonara to the label. Even during their feud about her album, Ashanti claimed that she supported Irv throughout his legal woes.

Rumors have also swirled that the two have dated and even slept together in the past, but Ashanti has never spoken about their relationship (or nonexistent relationship for that matter).

Check out the full interview with Ashanti on The Angie Martinez Show below and catch her talk about owning her masters around the 9:00 minute mark.

 

