Looks like there’s some tension brewing between Ashanti and Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti.

The “What’s Luv” crooner appeared on The Angie Martinez Show on Nov. 15 where she talked about everything from going on tour to praying with the late great DMX. However, at one point during the interview, the R&B songstress shifted the conversation to the importance of owning her masters. Ashanti is planning to re-record her debut 2002 album in the hopes of securing her own coins from the smash project that featured hits like “Foolish” and “Baby.”

“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti said of her decision. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”

The star further explained that she is now legally allowed to go in and re-record the album adding that she wanted to enhance the project to “sound more 2022” and that she was going to “add a little sauce” with a few surprises on the revamped version.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in September, Ashanti told fans that she was ultimately inspired by Taylor Swift and Anita Baker who recently re-recorded their albums to gain full ownership of their masters.

“I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays,” Ashanti said.

While Ja Rule and some other members from the label have shown their support for the New York native, it didn’t appear as though her former label boss, Irv Gotti, was too happy. Gotti posted underneath the clip on social media claiming that Ashanti was trying to steal back her masters, which he apparently owns. The superstar producer helped the singer to produce the entirety of her self-titled debut back in 2002.