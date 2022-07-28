MadameNoire Featured Video

Ahead of the drop of her seventh studio album, Beyoncé is letting her loved ones and fans know how much they mean to her in a very candid way.

The global superstar posted a selfie of herself cuddled up in bed with her three kids — eldest Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

In a message on her website, Queen Bey shared a bit about the development of Renaissance, her upcoming album. She also thanked several people, including those who’ve helped and supported her along the way, her family, her godmother Uncle Jonny, and her many, many fans.

As the Beyhive already knows, Renaissance is set to drop on July 29.

RELATED CONTENT: “The Box Sets For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Are Already Sold Out”

If you’re interested, read Beyoncé’s full letter down below.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place to feel free of judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel fredom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.” “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my [godmother] and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thanks you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, dream, and all the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you. To all my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. HA! And to feel and unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Beyoncé Joins TikTok And The Consensus Is Clear — ‘The Queen Has Arrived’”