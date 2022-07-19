Beyoncé Joins TikTok And The Consensus Is Clear — ‘The Queen Has Arrived’

Naturally, Beyonce’s taken TikTok by storm since officially joining the app.

The singer shared her first TikTok on July 14 and already has over 3.8 million followers on the platform.

Her only post to date is a compilation of clips her fans made while dancing to “Break My Soul,” the sixth song on her forthcoming seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

The singer’s post has 18.5 million views, 1 million likes and almost 20,000 comments.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” the performer wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Ivy Park collaborator adidas wrote, “Bey has entered the chat.”

Barbie, Target, MTV and Amazon Music all of which welcomed Bey to TikTok with celebratory comments as well.

TikTok was — understandably — probably the most excited to finally have Bey on its platform.

The app’s official page commented, “THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED,” underneath the performer’s post.

In addition to changing its bio to read, “I’m @beyonce’s app now,” TikTok also reposted a clip of a user dancing to “Break My Soul” with the text, “POV: Trying to get featured on Beyoncé’s TikTok.”

Beyoncé’s TikTok Success

It’s no surprise that Beyoncé joining TikTok has caused a major celebration.

While she’s officially been on the app for less than a week, her presence on TikTok includes countless fan pages, user attempts at her iconic choreographed dance routines, and unforgettably, the #savagechallenge of 2020.

Since Beyoncé brought her whole discography onto the app, TikTok users will now be able to use her songs as audio behind all their creations, Variety reports.

We’re sure the Beehive’s TikToks won’t stop anytime soon, especially since Renaissance is set to drop on July 29.

