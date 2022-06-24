MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyonce’s Beehive swarmed the singer’s site — ate, and left no crumbs.

In the aftermath of the performer releasing the single “Break My Soul” late on June 20, all the Renaissance box sets that dropped on the same evening have already sold out, according to Pride.com.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Beyoncé Wipes Her Socials Of Profile Pics And Spurs Chaos From Fans Over The Possibility Of New Music”

“Break My Soul” is the first single released off Renaissance, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh solo studio album.

The 16-track long album has been referred to as “ACT 1” in some of its promotional content, implying Renaissance may have several elements to its release or be a multi-part project.

Four Renaissance box sets were available for purchase at $39.99 each — “pose 1,” “pose 2”, “pose 3” and “pose 4.”

Those who snagged a set will receive a physical CD and T-shirt while everything else on what to expect from the purchase remains a mystery.

“Break My Soul” includes a feature from the “Queen of Bounce,” Big Freedia, and samples singer Robin S’ 1993 banger “Show Me Love.”

In a recent interview, Robin S. said, “This message goes out to Queen Bey herself — Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

“Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream,” the singer continued, in hopes of the future. “I can’t even — just wow. A lot of thanks.”

A lot of information about Beyonce’s upcoming project remains elusive — but the Beehive looks forward to whatever’s in store regardless.

Renaissance will be released on July 29.

RELATED CONTENT: “Beyoncé Reflects On Her Iconic Career: ‘I No Longer Need To Compete With Myself’”