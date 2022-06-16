MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has revealed the release date for her new album Renaissance.

According to multiple reports, the mega star’s forthcoming release will drop on July 29 and fans are in for a real treat, too! The buzzing project will include 16 tracks and Bey has already allowed her stans to pre-order box sets of the album for a cool $39.99 on her website.

It’s still unclear whether any features will appear on the new project, but we’re sure fans will be eager to hear the inimitable singer’s impeccable chops after almost six years. Renaissance would serve as the Texas native’s seventh solo album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade. The album broke the Billboard 200 chart at No.1, selling more than 653,000 units in the first week.

Beyonce is the only artist to reach No. 1 with their first six studio albums, and the only singer “to debut atop the list with their first six,” according to Billboard.

Perhaps, the new project helps the 28-time Grammy-award-winning icon maintain that phenomenal winning streak.

A source close to the mother of three told The Sun that she might be planning a promotional tour for the new album.

“This new record and campaign will be her most interactive one yet because she wants to reach out to the fans. It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances,” the insider said.

Following the announcement, the Bey Hive sent the internet haywire with reactions to the news. The hashtag “Beyoncé Is Coming” went soaring across Twitter and Instagram.

One fan commented:

“BEYONCÉ IS COMING, THIS IS NOT A DRILL let me start saving for this tour #Beyonce #Beyhive #BEYONCEISCOMING.”

While another social media user chimed in:

“Beyoncé is giving us what we’ve been asking for, from a proper progressive rollout to more promo. Beyoncé is coming to take over this summer and show everyone how it’s done. Beyoncé is coming fr! #Beyonce #RENAISSANCE #BEYONCEISCOMING.“

Fans certainly saw this one coming from afar!

Last week, Bey Hive members were sent into deep speculation after she scrubbed her social media clean on June 10. Then a rumor seemingly hinting at the album’s release sparked following a Twitter post from the former Destiny’s Child member’s foundation Bey Good.

The cryptic tweet was in honor of “black music month” and featured iconic album covers from Black musicians “who have influenced the world through their art.”

Bey stans noticed a mysterious arm pointing to Brandy’s B7 album, which they somehow gathered was a hint that the phenomenal dancer and songwriter’s seventh album was near.

How they put two and two together? We have no clue, but we’re excited to hear what Bey has in store for this new album! How did you react to the news? Tell us down below!

