Beyoncé has once again made the internet go crazy, following just a few clicks on her social media accounts.

The global superstar sparked tons of online chatter after the profile images on her YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok accounts were all removed on June 9.

While the profile pictures were wiped without any context given to the performer’s followers, Bey’s fans know that everything she does in the public eye is meticulously planned.

With that in mind, many hope Beyoncé’s gearing up for a rebrand and the release of something epic.

Online users are speculating whether the simultaneously subtle yet major move means the entertainer will release new music sometime soon.

Conversely, other social media users think the absence of profile pictures may signal a new IVY PARK drop.

One Twitter user even speculated that Bey might be releasing an IVY PARK collection for Pride Month.

On June 10, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson captioned a clip of the former on stage with, “I miss you singing [red heart emoji].”

In the comments, the Beyhive wrote:

“👀👀👀 what’s the tea Ms Tina 👀👀👀.” “Now this is definitely code 🤣🤣🤣.” and “BEYONCÉ IS COMING.”

Beyoncé’s next solo project will be her seventh studio album.

Late last year, rumors swirled that Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer shared that Beyoncé would give her fans a new album in the first quarter of 2022.

While that didn’t end up happening, Beyoncé confirmed in an August 2021 Harper’s Bazaar interview, “Yes, the music is coming!”

Regarded as a cultural reset, Bey released her sixth solo studio project, Lemonade, in 2016.

As one user pointed out — and MADAMENOIRE can confirm — searching “B7” on Beyonce’s website in the albums section leads to a page that reads, “We broke the internet. Try again.”

The online stir has gotten both #Beyonce and #BeyonceIsBack trending.

