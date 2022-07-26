MadameNoire Featured Video

Shereé Whitfield is reportedly dating a familiar face to many reality TV fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been romantically attached to Martell Holt of Love & Marriage: Huntsville for the past two months, TMZ reports.

While the alleged couple isn’t Instagram official yet, the two were recorded taking selfies together in footage shared by the outlet.

Shereé additionally shared in an interview that she and Martell met through “a mutual friend.”

“He’s met my friends. He’s met several people in my family,” added RHOA OG.

“I don’t know — we’ve been just hanging out. And I’m enjoying life right now,” Shereé noted.

Regardless of whether her and Martell’s romance will be long-term, Shereé emphasized that things are completely over between her and her ex Tyrone Gilliams.

“[It’s] a wrap on him, for sure,” she confidently told the outlet.

Shereé And Martell’s Romantic History

In trailers for the latter half of RHOA’s current season, Tyrone makes an appearance as Shereé prepares to debut her long-awaited She by Shereé line.

Play

The former couple ended their relationship after paparazzi photographed Shereé outside and sitting by herself because Tyrone stood her up at a Philadelphia restaurant.

RELATED CONTENT: “Uh-Oh: Shereé Whitfield Has Reportedly Fell Out With Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Over’ Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Filming”

RHOA viewers will also recall that Shereé was previously married to former NFL player Bob Whitfield.

Regarding Martell’s romantic past, the LAMH star and his ex-wife Melody Holt finalized their divorce in March 2021.

“I think that was very foolish of me to do such a thing,” said Martell recently of his infidelity within that marriage. “But at that time, I wasn’t thinking like, ‘Oh my wife she’s giving me 85 percent, and [the mistress’] giving me 15 or whatever.’ I wasn’t thinking like that. If I would have thought like that — I don’t want that d*mn 15 percent. Imma stick in this house and sit my a*s down somewhere. But that wasn’t the case. I think that I just wasn’t thinking.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Fans Still Have Questions After ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville Stars Melody And Martell Holt Vacation Together”