Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt is coming clean about how having a mistress affected his marriage with his ex-wife Melody.

The reality star spoke on the extramarital affair while on a Chemistry Rejection panel featuring Jason Lee, Tammy Rivera and more.

Martell shared that in hindsight, he can acknowledge cheating on Melody was wrong.

While he communicated to his then-wife that his needs weren’t being met, Martell explained that he didn’t realize Melody’s value during their 14 years of marriage compared to that of his mistress during their seven-year affair.

“I think that was very foolish of me to do such a thing,” he said of his infidelity, Urban Belle Mag reports. “But at that time, I wasn’t thinking like, ‘Oh my wife she’s giving me 85 percent, and [the mistress’] giving me 15 or whatever.’ I wasn’t thinking like that. If I would have thought like that — I don’t want that d*mn 15 percent. Imma stick in this house and sit my a*s down somewhere. But that wasn’t the case. I think that I just wasn’t thinking.”

What Martell Says Led To The Affair

Martell mentioned he has to hold himself accountable for Melody pushing him away.

That said, the reality star also expressed feeling that the rejection he experienced in his marriage led to him cheating.

“I feel that rejection I was receiving — ladies don’t get mad — but it seemed as if I had no other option but to be out,” Martell said.

“The first time I met the particular person, it was the night my ex-wife was supposed to go with me to a barbecue. We got into it that night. She was on the computer, in the bed,” the LAMH star recalled. “And she made this statement to me [when] we got into it. She said, ‘Go out there and find you a girlfriend.'”

“I mentioned this on the show. She admitted to it and all that… And I’m like, ‘Wow,'” Martell noted. “So honestly, that got into my spirit apparently because that night I met the girl. And I told her, ‘Listen, I want you to be my girlfriend.'”

Read more about where Martell and Melody’s relationship currently stands down below.

