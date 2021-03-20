MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially over between Martell and Melody Holt.

According to court papers obtained exclusively by our sister site Bossip, the Love and Marriage: Huntsville couple were officially granted a divorce on March 12 by a judge in Alabama. The cause of the divorce was identified as “incompatibility of temperament.”

The couple will have joint legal and physical custody of their four children and will try to work together to determine a weekly schedule for who will get the children and when. There was no order of child support for either party as they agreed to share expenses, and alimony wasn’t awarded. They also agreed to dissolve the businesses they hold joint interests in, including Holt & Holt Custom Homes, LLC.

Melody filed for divorce last summer, has put out music saying she’s never going back, and in an interview with us in February, said the catalyst for her leaving the marriage was a message from God.

“There were times prior to, when I actually wanted to walk away because again, there’s only so much that a person can take. I’m the person who will pray before my board meetings as a young entrepreneur. My point is, I’ve always been spiritually in tune. I was groomed and raised that way,” she told us. “I’m the person who, as best as possible because I’m not perfect either, is going to always yearn for and look for guidance from my creator in terms of how I should move. That’s in business. There are some deals I turn down because I don’t feel in my spirit that it’s right.”

“In the marriage, there were times when I personally was fed up, ready to walk away and go but I didn’t feel that spiritual release from God yet. I didn’t. And the moment I felt it was actually after I had my daughter Malani on December 19, 2019. I remember when they took us to our room and I got in the shower and while I was in there, I just burst out in tears. In that moment, I felt, ‘It is finished,'” she added. “And I knew from that moment on, if anything else transpired, if anything else happened that it was done and over. So that is why it was easy for me to walk away and it’s been easy for me to stay away because God said, go and nobody trumps what God says, period. That’s just how I am.”

She added, “I’m not about to be disobedient to what God says in my spirit to please anybody, nobody. Even Martell says everyday that he still wants us to be together and be a family. But I’m going to follow what I know without a doubt.”